Houston Texans' Mock Draft 1.0: Offensive Line Gets Much-Needed Boost
After a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round matchup, the Houston Texans must shift their focus to the upcoming NFL Draft in April.
Here is the first edition of the Houston Texans' 2025 NFL Mock Draft, including the first four rounds.
Round One, Pick No. 25: Tyleik Williams (IDL, Ohio State)
Even though there are multiple needs on the offensive side of the ball, general manager Nick Caserio has done an incredible job of selecting young stars on the defense.
While Ohio State's Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau have seen tons of praise for their incredible 2024-25 seasons, Tyleik Williams has been quietly shooting up draft boards. The senior defensive tackle has dominated in both the run and pass game so far this season, as he's totaled 16 quarterback hurries and a PFF run defense grade of 88.6.
Houston's defense could easily benefit from a star like Williams, while also selecting offensive line help in the later rounds.
Round Two, Pick No. 57: Donovan Jackson (OL, Ohio State)
Why not continue the Ohio State trend with Donovan Jackson in round two?
Like Williams, the veteran offensive lineman has become one of the biggest risers prior to the 2025 NFL Draft due to stellar play down the stretch of the 2024 season. Jackson played at the left guard position for a majority of his collegiate career, but recently made the move to tackle with all the injuries the Buckeyes have sustained this season. But the position change has yet to phase Jackson, as he has allowed only one pressure in three CFP games.
The 22-year-old's ability to play both inside and outside in the trenches makes him an intriguing option for the Texans in the second round, who struggled to find consistency on the offensive line.
Round Three, Pick No. 89: Tate Ratledge (IOL, Georgia)
It's safe to say that Houston must double-down with big men up front after quarterback CJ Stroud was sacked eight times in the team's playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Despite missing time this season due to a reoccurring ankle injury, Georgia's Tate Ratledge has proven to be a reliable piece to the Bulldogs offensive line over the course of his three years as a starter. The veteran guard finished the 2024 season with a PFF pass blocking grade of 77.3, while allowing just two sacks in three years.
If Caserio could walk out of the draft with a combination of Jackson and Ratledge, the future outlook of Houston's front line would be in a perfect spot for Stroud.
Round Four, Pick No. 125: Tory Horton (WR, Colorado State)
With the primary focus of the first three round being within the trenches, the Texans could then shift to building up the perimeter threats in the later rounds.
There are multiple receivers that would make sense for Houston's offense, such as Colorado State's Tory Horton. The fifth-year wideout offers plenty of college experience, while also possessing the ability to play anywhere on the field. Despite only playing five games this season, the 6-foot-3, 185 lbs. pass catcher finished the 2023 season with 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns.
Depending on when Tank Dell returns from his season-ending injury, Horton could be a viable option for a team that lacks offensive weapons outside of Dell and Nico Collins.