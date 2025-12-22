Danielle Hunter Reacts to Ashton Jeanty's Big Day vs. Texans

Within the Houston Texans’ 23-21 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, it wasn't without a massive day from the running back on the other side in Ashton Jeanty, who wound up putting together one of his best games since entering the league, even if it wasn't in a winning effort.

Jeanty finished out his day in Houston carrying the ball 24 times for 128 yards, had one rushing touchdown, then had another touchdown to his name thanks to an explosive 60-yard reception for his second game with multiple scores, along with his most yards from scrimmage in a single game for his career.

It was a game that, after the action, wound up gaining some notable praise from Texans star edge rusher Danielle Hunter as well, who credited Jeanty as a back who showed exactly why he was drafted where he was earlier this offseason.

"He's a solid running back," Hunter admitted after the Texans' win. "Break tackles, low center of gravity. You know, you see what he did out there. I think he's going to be a great player in his league."

"There's a reason why he went the pick that he went. Being able to keep staying up, making plays, jumping out of tackles. We knew on film that he was going to be able to do stuff like that. So the biggest thing was just being able to swarm today."

Danielle Hunter Gives His Flowers to Ashton Jeanty

The Raiders' offense has been very hit or miss throughout the season, as has their usage and effectiveness around running the football with the young star that is Jeanty. Yet, that clearly wasn't an issue against one of the league's best run defenses, and a defensive line commanded by the run-stuffing talents of Hunter and fellow rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) stiff-arms away a potential tackle by Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (25) on a touchdown pass during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Jeanty's day led to the Texans allowing their second-most rushing yards in a single game this season, second only to their Week 2 performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their commanding 169 yards on the ground throughout.

While Vegas has been struggling heavily this year, stars like Jeanty and Brock Bowers are able to provide a glimmer of hope for what the future may hold for their offense, and a strong performance against the Texans' defense certainly adds to that optimism for what's ahead, even if they haven't seen it come to fruition this season.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!