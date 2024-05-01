Texans GM Nick Caserio Gives Update on Tank Dell: 'Doing Great'
HOUSTON — Houston Texans star wide receiver was an innocent bystander in a Florida nightclub shooting late Saturday night. He was one of 10 victims shot.
According to a statement by the Texans, Dell sustained a minor wound during the shooting and was released from the hospital on Sunday. Executive vice president and general manager Nick Caserio appeared on Sports Radio 610's Payne and Pendergast Tuesday morning, where he revealed that Dell has been around the team and is in good spirits following the unfortunate incident.
"Tank is doing great," Caserio said in the interview. "We have had conversations with him. We have visited with him. DeMeco [Ryans] had a chance to talk to him the other day. He is doing okay. Certainly, making progress. He has been in and out of the building. So, right now, he is in a pretty good state of mind."
"Tank is a great kid. He has done a lot for our program already. Hopefully, things can keep moving in the right direction."
Before suffering a season-ending leg injury on Dec. 4, Dell established himself as one of the Texans' best offensive weapons. At the time of the injury, the then-rookie-receiver had recorded 709 yards on 47 catches and seven touchdowns across 10 games in 2023.
Before the shooting, Ryans confirmed that Dell was in attendance at the start of the Texans offseason workouts on April 15 and expressed his excitement for the receiver's return.
"He’s such a dynamic player for us, such an inspiration for myself, a lot of our team," Ryans said. "I’m excited to see Tank back working with our guys and excited to see him make that same jump I talked about from year one to year two."
According to Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma during a press conference on Monday, authorities have not decided whether to charge the 16-year-old gunman as an adult.
