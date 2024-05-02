Houston Texans' Wide Receiver Trio Ranked Best in NFL
The Houston Texans have arrived. They broke out last season, finishing 10-7 and winning a playoff game behind rookie quarterback CJ Stroud and first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans.
While Stroud broke out as a star in his inaugural NFL campaign, the Texans also saw the emergence of a new star duo at the wide receiver position. Nico Collins led the team with 1,297 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 80 receptions, playing in 15 games. In 11 contests, Tank Dell caught 47 passes for 709 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
The two star wide receivers create an incredible pair of weapons for Stroud, but the team made moves this offseason to compliment them and build toward a Super Bowl-contending roster. One of the moves made was to acquire veteran superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills.
Now, there's a star trio in Houston at the wide receiver position. CBS Sports ranked the best wide receiver trios for the 2024 NFL Season. Naturally, the Texans' new trio ranked atop the list.
"Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs said it best when news broke that his older brother Stefon, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and 2020 first-team All-Pro, was being traded to the Houston: The Texans have three players who could be the top receiver on their own teams," Garrett Podell of CBS Sports wrote.
While each player could be their own WR1 in different situations, they'll be able to complement each other in a huge way. The offense has so much versatility, and Stroud will have three go-to guys who can rise to the occasion when needed the most.
"Dell's seven receiving touchdowns through the first 13 weeks of the season were tied for the fifth most in the entire league before he went down with a season-ending fibula injury that occurred while he was blocking on a goal line run. Both he and Collins are age 25 or younger. With his return to health and Diggs' arrival, the Texans enter 2024 as the league's most dangerous trio of wideouts," Podell continued.
The Texans' offense is full of talent. The wide receiver trio is elite. Stroud is a complete stud. Joe Mixon is going to be able to cook in the backfield. The sky is the limit for this offense, and if the Texans can have a stout defense, there are no limitations for this team.
