Texans' Playoff Chances Skyrocket After Colts Loss

The Houston Texans' chances to make the playoffs has now reached its highest point of the season thus far, thanks to how the latest primetime game panned out for their division rival Indianapolis Colts.

According to NFL playoff chances via The Athletic, the Texans now have a staggering 99% chance to wind up in the postseason with two weeks to go–– giving them a 79% chance to head on the road for a Wild Card game, and a 20% chance to host a game on their home field.

It's a major jump from where the Texans entered the events of Week 16. But not only did Houston manage to take care of business in a 23-21 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, they also got some major help from the Colts in the process of their 48-27 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Of course, nothing's guaranteed until the Texans get that coveted "x-" next to their name in the standings, but it's pretty dang close to being a sure-fire bet that we'll see Houston come mid-January.

How Can the Texans Clinch a Playoff Spot?

Now with just two weeks to go, it becomes an extremely simple route for the Texans to officially cement their place among the top seven seeds in the AFC.

With a win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17, that'll give Houston that coveted playoff berth they've been climbing for all season. Or, if the Colts wind up losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars, that'll pin the Texans in as well.

If they want a shot at a division title, that's not too far out of reach either, but they'll need some extra help to come their way. Houston needs to win out for their final two games for a 12-5 record, while the Colts would need to take down the Jaguars come next week.

It's certainly not impossible, and could give the Texans a clear route to a home playoff game to come their way–– which becomes even more impressive when factoring in Houston's brutal 0-3 start to the season when it felt like all hopes are lost.

But now, the Texans are right in the thick of it, and if able to finish strong in the coming two weeks, they'll be just the second team in the past 25 years to begin a season 0-3 to then make a playoff appearance; the only other entry being none other than Houston in 2018, when they faced the same challenge this group is currently up for.

