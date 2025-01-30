3 Teams Who Could Sign Houston Texans Star Stefon Diggs
When the Houston Texans made the move to acquire star wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills last offseason, it was a move that was expected to change everything about the offense.
Unfortunately, Diggs went down with a torn ACL after playing just eight games this season. He had produced solid numbers, but never made the kind of impact that the Texans were hoping to see.
In the eight games that he played in, Diggs ended up catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns.
Heading into the offseason, Diggs is set to become a free agency. Houston would likely like to re-sign him if they can, but there is a very real chance that he could end up signing elsewhere.
All of that being said, let's take a look at three teams who could look to sign Diggs this offseason.
3. Houston Texans
There would be no better way to start this list than naming the Texans as a very likely landing spot for Diggs. They have a need for a wide receiver with Tank Dell being out indefinitely due to a gruesome leg injury.
Diggs had good chemistry with young star quarterback C.J. Stroud. The organization is also very familiar with him. Bringing him back should be on their radar.
Assuming he gets back to full health, Diggs could be exactly the kind of offensive weapon that Houston was missing in the second half of the season and the playoffs.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
Another potential landing spot would be with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City is always looking to bring in weapons for Mahomes and Diggs would be a massive get for them.
Once again, the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl. In order to continue winning, Kansas City could use more offensive firepower. Diggs could provide just that.
In recent years, the Chiefs have dipped into the free agency market and trade market to acquire veteran wideouts. Diggs would be right on par with what Kansas City has looked for in years past. The Chiefs are a very serious potential destination to keep an eye on.
1. New England Patriots
Staying in the AFC once again, the Patriots are known to be hunting for better weapons for young quarterback Drake Maye. If they miss on a couple of other names, Diggs could be an option.
New England needs a true No. 1 wide receiver. Diggs has shown the ability to be just that throughout his career.
He likely would not be the first choice for the Patriots. Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin seem like they would be higher up on the wish list for New England. But, Diggs could very well end up becoming an option depending on free agency unfolds.