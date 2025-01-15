Analyst Exposes Texans for Most Glaring Weakness in NFL Playoffs
The Houston Texans defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round, and now, they are preparing to face the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.
While the win over the Chargers was impressive, the Chiefs are a different animal, which is why Sam Monson of The 33rd Team has some concerns.
More specifically, Monson is worried about the Texans' offensive line, which he calls the most glaring weakness of any team remaining in the NFL playoffs.
"That offensive line is still an issue," Monson said. " ... That's a bad offensive line, still. I don't know that you can find an Achilles heel as glaring as that on any unit in the rest of those contending teams."
C.J. Stroud was sacked three times against Los Angeles and was dropped 52 times on the year overall. That's definitely a significant concern.
Here's the thing, though: the Chiefs did not have a very good pass rush this season, as they totaled just 39 sacks on the year. George Karlaftis led the team with eight sacks. Chris Jones had a down year, totaling five.
Of course, Kansas City is a different team in the playoffs, so it's entirely possible that Jones and Co. will turn it up a notch, especially against Houston's poor offensive line.
The Texans clearly have flaws on the offensive side of the ball in general, as they also lack weapons, and Stroud wasn't great this year.
We'll see if Houston can overcome those deficiencies at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.