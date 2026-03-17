Texans Host Pre-Draft Visit for Clemson RB

The Houston Texans are continuing their pre-draft process by bringing in a new name for a top 30 visit, this time as a potential young weapon in the backfield for C.J. Stroud.

According to Ryan Fowler on X, the Texans are bringing in Clemson running back Adam Randall for a top 30 visit.

Source: The Houston Texans will host Clemson RB Adam Randall for a 30 visit.



Explosive ball-carrier with also some of the best hands in the class as a WR convert (6’3”, 232 lbs). Senior Bowl week standout. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 17, 2026

It's the second reported top 30 visit the Texans have hosted so far before this year's draft, joining Alabama offensive lineman Kaleb Proctor, which was reported on earlier in the month.

This time, it's another offensive piece that the Texans could be interested in pursuing once next month's draft rolls around, and thus could bring another offseason addition into their running back room.

Texans Host Top-30 Visit for Adam Randall

Now, top-30 visits are never a cemented indication that a team is interested in selecting a player in any draft. Sometimes, teams can bring in a player on a pre-draft visit just to see that they're not a fit with their organization.

However, with how few reported visits that the Texans have hosted so far, seeing Randall's name linked to Houston comes in as eye-catching nonetheless.

Houston has already done considerable work to their running back room this offseason by making a move for veteran David Montgomery via a trade with the Detroit Lions, sending over a fourth and seventh round pick, along with offensive lineman Juice Scruggs to upgrade their backfield.

And while that was already a notable investment, perhaps the Texans could bring in another young pair of legs within the draft. Randall could be just that, and add even more depth into a backfield that's on an upward trend for 2026.

Randall has great positional size as a former wide receiver in college ay 6-foot-3, 232 pounds. He holds some ideal athletic traits with a combination of speed and pass-catching ability to stand out as a potentially strong versatile weapon at the next level, and one that could catch the attention of teams within middle rounds of the draft.

In his scouting report of the Clemson back, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein considers Randall to have RB2 upside, thanks to his unique skillset and versatility, and could be worth a look from teams targeting a developmental option in the backfield.

"Randall, a former wide receiver, is new to his position, but his blend of size, top-end speed and pass-catching ability make him an intriguing prospect. He's an upright long-strider with surprising one-cut quickness and home-run potential. He doesn’t run with pro-level rhythm, recognition or timing, but improvement awaits," Zierlein wrote.

"He’s willful once he’s downhill, using balance and force to maximize yardage after collisions. His receiving skills create mismatches against man coverage and allow for alignment versatility. Randall is still raw, but RBs with his size, speed and route skill are rare. He offers value as a developmental option with RB2 upside in a zone-heavy scheme."

Right now, the Texans have four running backs listed on their depth chart rolling into next season, headlined by Montgomery as their workhorse, with Woody Marks, British Brooks, and Jawhar Jordan each offering solid depth behind him.

Yet, in the event that a talent like Randall fell into Houston's lap at the top of day three, he could be a name worth investing in as another injection of youth for the offensive side.

Expect the Texans to bring in more and more prospects on both sides of the ball in the weeks to come as potential targets come time for the draft next month, starting in Pittsburgh, PA, on April 23rd.