C.J. Stroud Gets Discouraging Update out of Texans Training Camp
In 2025 NFL training camp, the Houston Texans have set out to meaningfully improve a team that's won 20 games over the last two seasons. That's both a promising place to start, and a difficult spot to rise up from.
After finishing 10-7 in both of the past two years, the Texans saw their season end the same way each time: flaming out in a disappointing beatdown in the Divisional Round at the hands of a clearly superior postseason team. Last year, they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2023, it was a 10-34 blowout to the Baltimore Ravens.
While they were able to win 10 games and advance in Wildcard Weekend last season, there were plenty of glaring areas for improvement that gave the Texans clear paths to development. Mainly, they'll be looking to raise the ceiling on an offense that was hamstrung by both injuries and inconsistency. New offensive coordinator Nick Caley will be looking to breathe life back into a stagnated attack and rejuvenate the progression of third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud.
C.J. Stroud has been underwhelming so far in the Houston Texans' 2025 NFL training camp
For the most part, C.J. Stroud returning to form after a slight sophomore slump was seen as sort of a given. With better health for his weapons and a revamped offensive line, the hope was that he would regain an upward trajectory from his stellar rookie campaign.
If Nick Caley could recapture the success he found as the passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams last season, Stroud should be able to thrive in a new system. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case so far throughout training camp. HoustonPress's Sean Pendergast recently highlighted some of the lows that the Texans' quarterback has experienced so far:
"Stroud has been, at best, up and down during this training camp. That’s understandable, given the installation of a new system, the near complete turnover of personnel on the offensive line, and the fact that he is going against one of the best defenses in football. However, the disturbing thing about Stroud is that, even when the protection is decent, he is getting jumpy in the pocket. Also, the interceptions that he’s thrown in camp, and there have been several, appear to be poor decisions or misreads of the defense, not interceptions caused by pressure up front. When Stroud’s first read is open, he’s looked really good. When it’s not, he’s looked pedestrian."
Houston's moves along the offensive line haven't inspired a lot of confidence, but they could still craft a solid-to-good offense with the weapons they've brought in. Of course, the Texans' success on the attack and as a team overall will largely hinge on C.J. Stroud's play this season. He'll have to start clicking in Caley's new system if they're to have an outside shot at becoming true Super Bowl contenders.