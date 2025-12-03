C.J. Stroud Sees Texans’ Offense Finally Finding Its Identity

Earlier on this season, it was particularly bothersome to see a Houston Texans offense which was loaded with quality individuals consistently fail to get the blend just right.

Of course, the 0-3 hole the misfiring offense contributed to creating might still serve to trip them up as the divisional and Wild Card races really heat up. So with the focus being set upon making the postseason race, Stroud noting that things are starting to click is extremely positive.

"I definitely think the offense as a whole, we've gotten better," Stroud said. "We found our identity, I feel, and I think we're starting to play well together. It's a lot of new guys playing together this year."

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has continued to hammer home to his team that diligent execution would be the key to getting the best perennial playoff contenders. Whereas before, that late-game execution was continuously falling short.

"We're starting to get that chemistry down, and that connection, and you can see it play in and play out. Route detail and play calls, and me getting the play in, organization of the formations, and everything like that. So, I think we're doing a better job at that. And then, the execution has picked up."

Texans Starting to Find Consistency Under OC Nick Caley

If you can cast your minds back to when Stroud was struggling with the new Nick Caley offense; it was pre-snap movement and poor levels of protection that was hindering him the most. Perhaps the time away has benefitted Stroud in terms of getting to know what Caley is trying to do and achieve for the long haul.

Crucially, Stroud has returned to the lineup with his renewed confidence in his OC, and true faith restored in a blocking group that's rounded into shape as a cohesive group.

"I think the way Cale's [OC Nick Caley] called it with play-action with us being able to run the ball early downs previous drives, and I think that just opens up the floodgates for that last drive," Stroud said. "And then, the toughness we have up front with Jake [Andrews], Ed [Ingram], big Trent [Brown], Ty [Tytus Howard], and Tae [Aireontae Ersery]. Our tight ends, putting their hats in there."

Far better play in the trenches up front has also allowed rookie running back Woody Marks to establish himself as the starting ball carrier behind Stroud. Perhaps too often before, Stroud was inclined to play too much hero ball and get himself in over his head, but as he really matures as a pro, that's been changing.

Kudos to Ryans for not letting early season frustrations get the better of the Texans, so now, the valuable lessons learned through adversity are fast-tracking to even further development of their superstar signal-caller.

