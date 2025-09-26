DeMeco Ryans Sends Rallying Cry to Texans Locker Room After Vet Release
Restoring Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud to something even approximating his rookie form is proving difficult for increasingly embattled head coach DeMeco Ryans.
Issues across the Texans' faltering offensive line have meant Ryans and company are having to persevere with rookie left tackle Aireontae Ersery protecting Stroud's blindside, but that didn't go too well against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Nevertheless, Ryans has no real option but to throw his weight behind the ongoing development of Ersery and stoically point out the positive factors that are in play during the process.
"As a rookie, Tae’ stepped in, and he's done a really nice job as a rookie," Ryans said this week. "We know, and he admitted it, he had a rough game versus a really good player. That's to be understood. When you're going against a tough player, they're going to make some plays as well. But, ‘Tae’ has done a really good job, and he'll keep getting better. He plays with the right mindset. He shows up every day, works every day the right way. He'll continue to get better because his mind is set on getting better. So, I'm proud of what he's done so far in his first three weeks in the NFL.”
Faced with explosive edge rushers to contend with on a weekly basis was never going to be easy for Ersery, but the entire group is floundering, and Stroud is suffering as a direct consequence.
Terrifying Simmons Matchup
The timing of having to face the Tennessee Titans' outstanding defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons is far from ideal for Ryans, but it is what it is.
“That guy, that's a problem. Jeffery is an outstanding player. He's definitely one of the best players, one of the best defensive linemen, defensive tackles in the league right now," Ryans said of Simmons. "You talk about a guy playing with a relentless motor, physicality, he's not stopping. So, for us as a front, offensive line, we've got to do a great job of being aware of where he is. We've got to make sure he's always accounted for. We've got to make sure that we've got to strain to block him. You have to outwork him. It will be a tough task because that's what he's about. He's about outworking his opponents."
Baptisms by fire for Ersery will doubtless continue apace, but Ryans is determined to stay the course when it comes to making the tough decisions that are cropping up. One of those decisions was the unexpected release of veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson earlier this week; another move that Ryans seems entirely content to frame within the wider context of trying to get the blend right on the roster.
“It's not hard for me to make decisions when it's about my team," Ryans said. "For me, as the head coach, you have to make what others may seem, feel is a difficult decision. But, whenever it's about the team and I stick to my core values that it's all about the team, any decision about it is easy for me. I know where we stand and I know what everybody here in our organization, on our team, in the locker room, I know what everybody stands for. I know what everyone is about. So, everyone's looking at me to make the right decision. I'll always do that for my players.”
Stroud Isn't Exempt
Not even seeking out a trade for Gardner-Johnson suggests rather powerfully that Ryans was sending a message out to his team; he did so unflinchingly. Nobody is going to be spared Ryans' more ruthless side. Ryans even had some tough love for Stroud this week ahead of the Titans tilt.
“Meeting with C.J. this week, I feel like he's in a really great spot mentally, clear mind and understanding, ‘I got to play better.’ He understands that and that's the first step to making strides and getting better is understanding and admitting like, ‘Hey, I know I have to play better so the team can be better.’ Let's go," Ryans said. "So, I'm excited to see him press forward, go play better and excited to see everybody around him play better as well.”
Despite the obstacles in front of Stroud, the third-year signal-caller must deliver as the Texans' season slowly spins out of control. Facing coaching heat is relatively new to Ryans, but he's chosen to respond proactively during this tumultuous week, which should be framed as a positive thing if it can deliver a maiden victory this Sunday.