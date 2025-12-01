Texans' DeMeco Ryans Weighs In on C.J. Stroud’s Return vs. Colts

The Houston Texans were able to get their starting quarterback C.J. Stroud back in the mix for their Week 13 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts for what would up being a pivotal fourth win in a row in order to lift to 7-5 on the season, and a day where the Texans saw some relatively positive things out of their signal-caller.

After returning from a three-game absence due to concussion protocol, Stroud completed 22 of 35 passes for 276 total yards, throwing just one interception, and of course, led the Texans' offense to a winning effort with a nice 20 points on the board.

After the game, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans weighed in on Stroud's performance, crediting his signal caller for doing a "really nice job" leading Houston's offense.

“I thought C.J. did a really nice job coming back, missing a lot of time. I know there's some throws he would like to have back. But overall, I though he managed the drives really well," Ryans said during his postgame presser.

"For him, coming back, not playing in a few weeks here, I thought he did a really nice job of, if this of where he's starting, it's only up from here. So, I'm excited to see how he continues to progress."

DeMeco Ryans Had Positive Takeaways From C.J. Stroud's Return

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

It wasn't a perfect day for Stroud. He sailed a pass over the head of Xavier Hutchinson for a first-half interception in the hands of Colts safety Cam Bynum, and went just two of five on opportunities in the red zone that left a few points on the board from what they finished with.

But nonetheless, he and the offense moved the chains enough to put points on the board in every quarter. Nico Collins had another good day with the help of Stroud's 10 targets to post five catches for a team-high 98 yards, and rookie Jayden Higgins didn't lose a step with another big day himself—catching five passes for 65.

Paired with a solid performance on the other end to limit Indianapolis to their lowest points mark of the season, the Texans stumped their division rival and extended a lengthy win streak to four, and now breathe some serious life into their playoff chances in the final stretch of the season.

