Breaking: Texans Sign 3-Time Pro Bowl RB

The Texans will be adding another running back to the roster with Mark Ingram

HOUSTON - Two weeks after cutting Duke Johnson, the Houston Texans now have a replacement in the run game.

According to initial reports from ESPN, the Texans have agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram. The deal is expected to be a one-year contract worth up to $3 million.

Ingram, who spent time with now Texans head coach David Culley, agreed to a three-year $15 million deal with the AFC North franchise following eight seasons with the New Orlean Saints. During the 2019 season, Ingram played an essential role in the run game, helping quarterback Lamar Jackson win the 2019 MVP award.

Baltimore also claimed the No.1 seed with a 14-2 record. In his first season, Ingram rushed for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdown to go along with 26 catches for 266 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Ingram was moved throughout the season from the team's top back to the No. 3 role. With the emergence of rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, the 31-year-old was used seldom toward the season's end.

He finished 2020 with 299 rushing yards, 50 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He was released following the Ravens Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Trade Deshaun Watson? It Better Be Worth It

READ MORE: Would Texans Trade Deshaun to Cardinals For Kyler?

Culley and general manager Nick Caserio both come from rosters that have been known for running the ball at a high rate. Last season, Houston ranked 31st in rushing averaging 91.6 yards per game and 3.6 yards per carry.

Houston expects to expand the role of David Johnson after the former Arizona Cardinals standout was limited last season. Johnson rushed for 691 yards and six touchdowns and caught 33 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Houston recently lowered Johnson's compensation from $7.95 million to a maximum value of $6 million with $4.25 million guaranteed at signing.

Combining the two players, Houston is hopeful that Culley's knowledge of the run game can enhance the offense towards new heights. As the offseason enters free agency, one positions seems set entering the 2021 year.

For his career, Ingram has rushed for 7,324 yards and scored 64 rushing touchdowns.

CONTINUE READING: Deshaun Trade Talk: 'The Writing Is On The Wall' After Culley Comments