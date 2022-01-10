Texans Should Keep Coach Pep Hamilton by Promoting Him Over Tim Kelly

With teams calling to interview Pep Hamilton, the Texans must decide his fate quick.

HOUSTON -- The decision to keep David Culley could be a challenging one for the Houston Texans. But keeping Tim Kelly as offensive coordinator over pass-game coordinator Pep Hamilton?

That's an easy answer in favor of Hamilton.

Will the Texans make that tough call?

The Carolina Panthers are expected to request to interview Hamilton for their offensive coordinator vacancy. That represents a promotion for Hamilton, has been a name on the rise for a coordinator position since Houston named rookie QB Davis Mills the full-time starter.

This is the first team to put in a request. It likely won't be the last if Houston doesn't promote him to Kelly's position.

Mills, who went 2-9 in 11 total starts, impressed during his final five games of the regular season. The third-round rookie completed 66.8 percent of his throws for a franchise rookie record 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with an 88.8 passer rating.

Hamilton played a role in Mills' growth. Since Week 13, Mills has thrown nine touchdowns against two interceptions and has a passer rating of 104.

This isn't Hamilton's first rodeo working with productive QBs. Last season, he played a vital role in the development of Los Angeles Chargers rookie Justin Herbert on the way to breaking NFL records. Prior to Herbert, Hamilton spent two years as the Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator working with Andrew Luck.

Luck threw for a career-best 4,761 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2014 under Hamilton's play design. Herbert surpassed Baker Mayfield's rookie passing touchdown record with 31 scores through the air on his way to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Culley continues to support Kelly despite what we will argue was lackluster play-calling in 2021, stating that he expects the offensive coordinator to remain on staff. Houston finished 32nd in total offense (278.1 yards per game), 32nd in rushing offense (83.6), 30th in scoring (16.5 points per game) and 28th in passing offense (194.4).

“We still want to do the same things that I came here and said we were going to do,” Culley said. “We’ve just got to do a better job of coaching it, and we’re going to add some more pieces to make it better.”

Kelly was retained this year in large part due to the success of Deshaun Watson in 2020. Despite a 4-12 season, Watson led the NFL in passing yards (4,823) and finished with a franchise record of 33 touchdowns.

Watson, who still faces 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault, is expected to be traded this offseason.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio stated that the entire staff would be under evaluation entering the offseason. Culley believes he's the answer to that evaluation is running it back with Kelly.

"Tim and our offensive staff have done a good job of putting us in the right direction in doing that, and I think it has shown since our bye week," Culley said. "I think it’s just taken us a little bit longer to find out about these guys and find out who we are, but that’s normal and that’s common.”

The fact is the Texans have regressed in every area offensively with Kelly calling the plays. Hamilton, who has proven to help young quarterbacks flourish from college to the NFL, is due a chance to demonstrate he's an upgrade.

Should the Texans view Mills as the long-term quarterback, they must find ways to develop him. Hamilton's track record suggest that he's more than qualified for a larger role inside of Houston's offense, primarily working with Mills.

Houston should make the tough call of promoting Hamilton. If they don't, another team will.