Texans Ex Deshaun Watson Willing to Accept Settlement With NFL

It's been nearly two weeks since a former federal judge recommended that former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson be suspended for the first six games of the upcoming NFL season.



However, the final decision on the length of the suspension will come from the NFL and Roger Goodell.

According to reports, the league is seeking a minimum 17-game suspension and a fine of over $5 million.

The NFL is also seeking for Watson to undergo evaluation and treatment by medical experts before he is allowed to be reinstated to play.

Now, according to a report from the Associated Press, Watson is willing to settle the case with the NFL and accept an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine to avoid that year-long ban.

Watson, who was traded to the Browns this offseason for six draft picks, faced 24 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. As of this summer the three-time Pro Bowl had settled 23 of his 24 lawsuits and was prepping to play starting in Week 7 after serving the suspension recommended by the arbitrator.

Watson recently spoke publicly for the first time since his introductory press conference for the Browns back in March and maintained his innocence.

"I’ve never forced anyone," Watson said after the first day of mandatory mini-camp. "I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I’ve never assaulted anyone. I’ve been saying it from the beginning and I’m going to continue to say it until the facts come out."

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.