Skip to main content

Texans Ex Deshaun Watson Willing to Accept Settlement With NFL

Watson is willing to accept a lesser punishment to avoid a full season suspension

It's been nearly two weeks since a former federal judge recommended that former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson be suspended for the first six games of the upcoming NFL season.

However, the final decision on the length of the suspension will come from the NFL and Roger Goodell.

According to reports, the league is seeking a minimum 17-game suspension and a fine of over $5 million. 

The NFL is also seeking for Watson to undergo evaluation and treatment by medical experts before he is allowed to be reinstated to play.

Now, according to a report from the Associated Press, Watson is willing to settle the case with the NFL and accept an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine to avoid that year-long ban. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17116124
Play

Texans Axe Trade For Dolphins TE Adam Shaheen

Adam Shaheen will not play for the Texans after failing his physical.

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
3 hours ago
image_50461185
Play

Phillip Dorsett Shares Insights Into Texans OC Pep Hamilton - PODCAST

Veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett shares the plans new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton has for the Houston Texans in 2022.

By Coty M. Davis5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Jerry Hughes, Lovie Smith
Play

Texans vs. Saints Preseason: Rookies, Preview, Odds

Saturday will be the first time Houston's rookies take the field in NFL game action.

By Bri Amaranthus6 hours ago
6 hours ago
a02e0c18713b45729a926cadb6452a53-e1657829174527
Play

Hungry & Humble: How Rookie Jalen Pitre Became Texans Camp Star

Rookie safety Jalen Pitre is shining with the Houston Texans' secondary.

By Cole Thompson9 hours ago
9 hours ago
USATSI_17432931
Play

'He Fits The Profile': Jonathan Owens' Road To Texans Starting Safety

Safety Jonathan Owens has risen up the Houston Texans' depth chart following a challenging first four years in the NFL.

By Coty M. Davis21 hours ago
21 hours ago
USATSI_18146249
Play

Houston Signs USFL Standout BJ Emmons - NFL Tracker

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily Staff21 hours ago
21 hours ago
CSF
Play

Texans Camp Notebook: Cooks vs. Stingley - Rookie Officially Arrives

For the first time in training camp, Derek Stingley Jr. proved what he's capable of doing in coverage.

By Cole ThompsonAug 10, 2022 3:28 PM EDT
Aug 10, 2022 3:28 PM EDT
Darius Anderson
Play

Texans RB Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson is out for the season after suffering a knee injury.

By Anthony WoodAug 9, 2022 8:30 PM EDT
Aug 9, 2022 8:30 PM EDT

Watson, who was traded to the Browns this offseason for six draft picks, faced 24 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. As of this summer the three-time Pro Bowl had settled 23 of his 24 lawsuits and was prepping to play starting in Week 7 after serving the suspension recommended by the arbitrator.

Watson recently spoke publicly for the first time since his introductory press conference for the Browns back in March and maintained his innocence.

"I’ve never forced anyone," Watson said after the first day of mandatory mini-camp. "I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I’ve never assaulted anyone. I’ve been saying it from the beginning and I’m going to continue to say it until the facts come out."

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_17116124
News

Texans Axe Trade For Dolphins TE Adam Shaheen

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
image_50461185
News

Phillip Dorsett Shares Insights Into Texans OC Pep Hamilton - PODCAST

By Coty M. Davis5 hours ago
Jerry Hughes, Lovie Smith
News

Texans vs. Saints Preseason: Rookies, Preview, Odds

By Bri Amaranthus6 hours ago
a02e0c18713b45729a926cadb6452a53-e1657829174527
News

Hungry & Humble: How Rookie Jalen Pitre Became Texans Camp Star

By Cole Thompson9 hours ago
USATSI_17432931
News

'He Fits The Profile': Jonathan Owens' Road To Texans Starting Safety

By Coty M. Davis21 hours ago
USATSI_18146249
News

Houston Signs USFL Standout BJ Emmons - NFL Tracker

By Texans Daily Staff21 hours ago
CSF
News

Texans Camp Notebook: Cooks vs. Stingley - Rookie Officially Arrives

By Cole ThompsonAug 10, 2022 3:28 PM EDT
Darius Anderson
News

Texans RB Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury

By Anthony WoodAug 9, 2022 8:30 PM EDT