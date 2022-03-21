Deshaun Watson Attorney: Browns Due Diligence Lacking

Despite their comments to the contrary, Tony Buzbee says the Cleveland Browns did not speak to him regarding Deshaun Watson

The trade chapter may be over, but the Deshaun Watson saga continues.

The new Cleveland Browns quarterback faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. It has been reported that despite claiming that they had done "extensive investigative, legal and reference work" into Watson and his situation, the Browns opted against speaking to the lawyer representing the 22 women in question.

"The Browns organization did not reach out to me. I didn’t expect them to do so, and can understand why they didn’t. But, knowing what I know, they probably should have," attorney Tony Buzbee told ESPN.

Deshaun Watson USA Today Sports Deshaun Watson Deshaun Watson

In fact, Buzbee said that no NFL team has reached out to him at any time. This means that none of the supposed finalists in the race to trade for Watson - the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and the Carolina Panthers - attempted to speak to him.

From the Browns' perspective, this will do little to appease a fanbase that, if social media is to be believed, is already widely disillusioned with their team's decision to trade for Watson given his situation.

Not only was their decision to trade for Watson an issue for many, but certain details of his contract were questionable to some.

His new five-year, $230 million deal is fully guaranteed and includes a signing bonus just shy of $45 million. What it also includes is a base salary of just $1 million in 2022.

Why? Well, in the event that the NFL opts to suspend him (which seems likely), he'll be losing just over $55,000 per game, rather than the $1.94 million he was set to lose under his previous contract.

In essence: Cleveland ensured it could still pay him, despite the ongoing lawsuits and likely repercussions.

Combine this with their decision not to speak to Buzbee, it gives the impression of running with blinders on - focusing on the wins and losses rather than the thoughts of their fans, or ensuring that they know the truth.

Deshaun Watson Jay Biggerstaff-USA Today Deshaun Watson Kirby Lee-USA Today Deshaun Watson Kevin Jairaj-USA Today

But if the Browns had talked to Buzbee, would he be crowing that they traded for Watson despite everything he told them? It winds up as a no-win situation for the Browns, because Buzbee’s strategy might be to complain about whatever Cleveland did.

The phrase "plausible deniability" springs to mind.