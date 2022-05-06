PFF Hands Texans Mediocre Draft Grade
The NFL Draft may have been a matter of days ago, but it's never too early to judge a team's rookie class and that's just what Pro Football Focus has done.
After making four trades, general manager Nick Caserio's Houston Texans ended up with nine players, including five within the top 75.
So, did these potentially elite level picks grade out as such? Not according to PFF, which gave the Texans a solid, if uninspiring B+.
Cornerback and third overall pick Derek Stingley Jr. was described as a player with "rare movement skills and athleticism," but one that, despite his talent, didn't "didn’t go anywhere" after his impressive freshman year.
Caserio selected guard Kenyon Green at 15, which PFF saw as "a little bit of a reach." However, the service admitted it's easy to see why Houston saw value in the versatile lineman.
The 37th overall selection, safety Jalen Pitre, received a relatively warm review. While PFF wrote he "doesn’t have the cleanest positional projection to the NFL," it noted that "he’s going to make Houston’s defense better." Plus, he had the highest run-defense grade last year among FBS defensive backs.
Houston then traded up to 44th to grab receiver John Metchie III, who an optimist might see field-stretch threat for quarterback Davis Mills.
Apparently, PFF isn't as optimistic ...
"Considering the Texans traded up for Metchie, who is coming off an ACL injury and has a questionable ceiling, this is a below-average pick for Houston," PFF surmised.
Don't worry John, if nothing else PFF did concede that you're "a sound route-runner who consistently got open against stiff competition in the SEC."
Houston's final pick on day two saw the addition of linebacker Christian Harris, who again received a lukewarm response from PFF.
Harris is described as "an outstanding athlete," but has never had a PFF coverage grade above 52.0 in a defense with NFL concepts and NFL-caliber coaching.
Jalen Pitre
John Metchie III
Christian Harris
PFF finished off its tepid review on a high note, stating that running back Dameon Pierce, who had "a 92.0 PFF grade" in 2021, eventually takes on a starting role.