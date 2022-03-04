NFL Draft Checkmate: Kayvon Thibodeaux Moves to Silence Critics

Kayvon Thibodeaux's chess game and pass-rushing skills could be enough to make him the top pick for the Houston Texans

Study the film. Apply it on the field. That's how Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux approaches each snap.

Thibodeaux says he spends hours honing his craft by watching tape of the NFL's best pass-rushers. It's worked for the past three years at Oregon, so why stop the trend now?

"I kind of steal from everybody," Thibodeaux said Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I'm a student of the game, so I don't really have a favorite, but I just love to kind of steal ... a little bit of everybody and implement it in my game and start to keep growing."

Thibodeaux is hoping to silence his few critics Saturday afternoon when working out in front of all 32 teams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Entering the year as the consensus top-five pick in April's NFL Draft, some say his stock tumbled over the past several months.

No one is questioning the talent of the Ducks' star defensive end, but rather his work ethic. Some believe his heart isn't fully invested into the game like other prime pass-rushers in the draft.

Thibodeaux wants the record set straight on his passion for football. He calls it a "media narrative" and isn't worried about what reporters think. The only people he's hoping to impress are future employers.

"The biggest thing that I kind of want to articulate with the teams is that I’m really a student of the game," Thibodeaux said. "I really love this game and this is something that has done a lot for me. Football has taught me a lot."

The Houston Texans are keeping an eye on Thibodeaux entering Saturday's on-field drills and for good reason. Currently owning the No. 3 pick, he could be in play for general manager Nick Caserio if the Texans elect to stay put instead of trading the selection for more picks.

Thibodeaux said he has met with the Texans and would love to be a member of the defensive front, citing new head coach Lovie Smith's scheme.

"I'd love to be in Houston," Thibodeaux said. "I'd love to play in that Lovie Smith system. That's close to home. That's not too far. I love the sun out there.''

Houston needs help along the line. The Texans finished 31st defending the run and were bottom-five in sacks with only 32. Third-year defensive end Jonathan Greenard is a building block, but he's missing a running mate on the opposite side.

Thibodeaux fits the bill in terms of upside and potential. Last season at Oregon, he recorded seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss on his way to earning All-American honors.

He says Los Angeles Rams pass-rusher Von Miller is one of his idols, and that he repeatedly watches highlights on YouTube.

"He has his clip of all 100 sacks of his, and I steal,” Thibodeaux said. “Not only do I see it, but then I try to implement it in practice.”

One thing Thibodeaux understands is calculating moves. As an avid chess player, he is looking ahead on the board, trying to see what his opponent is thinking to counteract the following turn.

Thibodeaux tries to do the same on field against offensive linemen when winning as a pass rusher.

"Chess is life and chess is football," Thibodeaux said. "You talk about doing your first move, and your first move is going to set up your second move, right? Then you got to think of your third move ahead, so when you talk about pass rush, I'm going to hit you with speed first. I always hit you with speed, speed, speed. And then that's going to set up my power moves, and then my power moves are going to set up my counter."

The Texans and Thibodeaux have already crossed paths this week in Indianapolis. Come Saturday evening, maybe Houston has its answer on if the two will join forces in April.