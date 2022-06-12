According to Pro Football Focus, Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is a thoroughly average head coach. But is this fair?

The hiring of Lovie Smith to replace David Culley as head coach of the Houston Texans split fans and the media alike.

But according to Pro Football Focus, the Texans now have an "average coach."

In a recent ranking of NFL head coaches, Smith ranked 17th overall in their third tier alongside Nick Sirianni, Doug Pederson, and Sean McDermott.

Smith is perhaps the largest approximation on this list, considering he has not been the head coach of an NFL team since 2015. Based on his prior results, though, he lives up to his reputation as a defensive mind — although it remains to be seen if his Cover 2-heavy style will still hold up in today’s NFL. - Conor McQuiston, PFF

His mid-tier ranking seems fair given that it's been six years since he was fired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going 6-10 in 2015.

When it comes to Smith's defensive strategy, he's stated multiple times since joining the Texans that his defense is far from simply a Cover-2. That being said, regardless of exactly how you want to label his scheme, whether or not it can prove to be as successful as during his tenure with the Chicago Bears is yet to be seen.

Last season his defense consisted largely of new players - predominantly free agent signings on short-term deals, lacking in top-tier quality.

They ranked 31st in overall yards allowed, 31st in rushing yards allowed, and 23rd in passing yards allowed. On the plus side, they ranked eighth in interceptions and tenth in takeaways - a vast improvement on the year prior.

Now with multiple highly-ranked rookies in the ranks defensively and a few higher-end veterans added too, Smith will have a better chance to show what his scheme can do.

Perhaps if Smith's defense can take a step forward alongside the now Pep Hamilton/Davis Mills-led offense, 2022 will be the year Smith goes from "average" to "good."