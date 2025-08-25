Texans Announce Significant Joe Mixon Injury Update
It looks like the Houston Texans will officially be without running back Joe Mixon for the first portion of the regular season.
According to an announcement from the Texans, Mixon will be placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list to start the season, keeping him out of the lineup for at least the first four weeks of the year.
"Tomorrow at 3 PM CST, we will officially move RB Joe Mixon from the Active/Non-Football Injury list to the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. Players placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list may begin to practice and play after the club's fourth game of the regular season. We will provide further updates at an appropriate time."
After questions had surrounded Mixon's health and status for Week 1 of the regular season, the veteran running back will now be officially on the shelf to miss the first quarter of the year. Mixon has been sidelined with an undisclosed foot injury dating back to the Texans' OTAs and minicamp in July, also missing out on the action for both training camp and all three preseason outings.
Now, it'll be another five weeks for Mixon to be forced to be out of the action, a big hit to the Texans' run game for the start of this season.
As for the four games Mixon will be set to miss at minimum, they include their season opener vs. the Los Angeles Rams, their home opener vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and two divisional matchups against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. Week 5 will be his first opportunity to return to the lineup, a road battle against the Baltimore Ravens.
Last year, Mixon was the bellcow running back for the Texans during his first season in Houston, logging 245 carries for 1,016 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns. It was the fifth time in his career that he had collected over 1,000 yards on the ground, and his third time with over 10 total touchdowns in a single season.
As a result of Mixon's absence, the keys for this rushing offense will be handed to an assortment of names, including free agent addition Nick Chubb, veterans Dare Ogunbowale and Dameon Pierce, and fourth-round rookie out of USC Woody Marks.
