Texans' DeMeco Ryans Speaks On Looming Roster Cuts

The Houston Texans have their 53-man roster cutdown right around the corner.

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
With the third of three preseason games in the books for the Houston Texans, capped off with a 26-7 win over the Detroit Lions, and now just over two weeks away until the regular season officially kicks off, it means the 53-man roster cutdown is only days from transpiring as well.

For the Texans, like any team in the league, it means there's bound to be a few tough roster decisions to make on the horizon to shave preseason roster down from their initial 90-man size down to the 53 best names to fit on this year's squad rolling into Week 1.

For Houston specifically, they'll be primed to have a few key question marks around the roster to address, whether that center upon receiver depth, the secondary, or this new-look offensive line hoping to inspiring change for this offensive production under first-year coordinator Nick Caley, it might be a busy few days in Houston starting next week.

But for Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, who spoke about the looming roster cuts after his third preseason game, he'll be prepared to make those decisions next week, crediting not only extensive thought that's gone into the process these past few weeks, but also due to the work of his surrounding staff.

"It's important for me to get input from everyone; our position coaches, special teams coaches, we're all in this together," Ryans said after Houston's win vs. Detroit. "Ultimately, the decision will come down between myself and Nick [Caserio]. It won't be a rash decision, because we've been thinking about this for a while. It all works itself out in the end.

"Whoever those 53 guys are, we're going to have 53 tough guys who are mentally and physically tough that are ready to hit the season running."

It's been a busy offseason for Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio, but now, the work can finally materialize after cutdown day passes, setting the stage for what could be the first time in franchise history the Texans claim a division title for three-straight years.

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans talks to media members after practice at training camp at Meijer Per
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans talks to media members after practice at training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Thursday, August 21, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Roster cutdown day will hit for the Texans and the rest of the NFL on Tuesday, August 26th, where this team will finally become official before their Week 1 kickoff next month against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

