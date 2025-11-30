Texans RB Woody Marks Leaves Colts Game With Injury

The Houston Texans saw one of their key offensive playmakers, rookie running back Woody Marks, leave the game early vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

According to a team announcement, Marks is questionable to return vs. the Colts with a foot injury.

Marks would head to the locker room in the first quarter after being checked out in the blue medical tent. He tried to test out his foot to give it a go for a return, but would inevitably head back to the tent, and now to the locker room for further evaluation.

#Texans rookie Woody Marks tests foot with running on sideline then back into blue medical tent @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/TxI5F99QTu — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 30, 2025

UPDATE: Marks was able to return to the game in the second quarter after being evaluated in the locker room.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) runs against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Marks, Houston's fourth-round pick from this summer, has been one of multiple bright spots in the Texans' rookie class, beginning to take the lead running back role within the field in recent weeks.

During his 11 games on the season, Marks has logged 115 rushes for 422 yards, pairing with 17 receptions for 185 yards and four total touchdowns. He's sixth among rookie running backs in total rushing yards this season, and fifth in total receiving yards.

If Marks were to miss any time, his absence would be a big blow for the Texans' backfield, that's begun to generate some steam behind him in recent weeks with his explosive playmaking and dual-threat ability as a running and receiving threat.

For any time that Marks will be out for the Texans, their run game will be commanded by veteran Nick Chubb as the one leading the backfield in touches, pairing with veterans Dare Ogunbowale and British Brooks behind him in the depth chart.

Chubb, though his 11-game sample size in Houston, has 105 carries for 435 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

We'll likely learn more about the extent of Marks injury after the game, if he winds up not returning to the action in Indianapolis, but certainly makes for a situation to keep an eye on.

