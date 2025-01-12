Houston Texans Aren't Who Everyone Thought They Were
The Houston Texans were counted out coming into their Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Rex Ryan was not the only one to count them out, although he was definitely the most boisterous. He literally said that the Chargers had received a bye week because they got the draw to play the Texans.
Well, it's clear that Houston took those comments to start. They stayed quiet and let their play do the talking.
It's safe to say at this point in time that the Texans are not who everyone though they were.
Houston ended up dominating Los Angeles to the tune of a 32-12 final score. On both sides of the football, the Texans completely outplayed the Chargers.
Granted, C.J. Stroud struggled at times, but his final numbers were solid. He completed 22 of his 33 pass attempts for 282 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also racked up 42 yards on the ground.
Joe Mixon carried the football 25 times for 106 yards and a touchdown. Nico Collins caught seven passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. All across the board, Houston players stepped up.
Defensively, the Texans played like the elite unit they are. DeMeco Ryans came in with a perfect game plan and the players executed it nearly perfectly.
Throughout the course of the game, the Houston defense sacked Justin Herbert four times. They pressured him on many more occasions. In addition to the pressure, the Texans intercepted Herbert four times.
When Houston plays like that, they're very difficult to beat.
No one will be writing the Texans off again. Houston may not be favored in their next game, depending on who the opponent is, but the idea that they're a pushover team has been put to bed.
All of that being said, the Texans are for real and they're in the playoffs to compete. They have dealt with a lot of adversity this season, but after dominating the Chargers it has become obvious that they're full of confidence and belief that they can beat anyone.