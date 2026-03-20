DeAndre Hopkins' Cryptic Post Fuels Texans Reunion Rumors

Could the Houston Texans bring back their former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a second stint?

It at least seems like an idea that Hopkins himself would be open to when looking at one of his latest posts on social media.

In a reply to a Texans fan on X asking whether or not Hopkins would consider coming back home, referring to Houston, the former wideout clearly welcomed the thought with open arms.

"Houston is always home!," Hopkins said.

Houston is always home! https://t.co/jN9VojZUam — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) March 19, 2026

While there hasn't been much chatter to this point revolving around Hopkins signing back to Houston, potential interest from the veteran pass-catcher's behalf could certainly start to stoke the fire to that buzz, which could unravel into something more.

Would DeAndre Hopkins Make Sense for Texans?

The Texans, so far throughout what's been a busy offseason, have yet to make any tweaks to their wide receiver room amid their flurry of roster changes.

The only shift made to that pass-catcher group has been Christian Kirk leaving to join the San Francisco 49ers, leaving Houston's slot position to be held down by the duo of Jaylin Noel and Tank Dell in 2026.

However, that doesn't mean there isn't room for a slight veteran upgrade in that wide receiver room to further their work to bolster this offense. Guys like Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins provide enough upside that doesn't force a need for a major investment at the position. However, Hopkins might fit the bill for the right target to bring in.

Last year with the Baltimore Ravens, Hopkins was putting up far from the same numbers that he was used to during his time in Houston, but stayed both healthy and ready for his opportunity when caleld upon.

He was active in all 17 games throughout the year, but only logged 22 receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns.

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) reacts after making a reception for a first down during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Even with those numbers, he turned out to be the team's third-leading pass-catcher for yards on the season behind Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews. That's more of a reflection of the Ravens' porous passing offense throughout their 8-9 campaign than it is of Hopkins' individual success, which he probably would've liked to see more of anyway.

But at age 33, headed into his age-34 season, it’s no secret that Hopkins is in the back-nine of his career. And if he were to play another year, it would have to be within the right situation to where he's not just racking up meaningless miles after over 100 career games in the league.

Hypothetically, a spot in Houston where he's not relied upon as a top weapon, but can still fill in as a veteran also able to fill into WR-heavy sets offensively, a team-friendly deal might not just work out perfectly for Hopkins, but could definitely turn out to be a worthwhile investment from the Texans' perspective as well.

The Texans may very well covet a spark of extra youth in the wide receiver room for next season as opposed to a pass-catcher in his mid-30s. They could also be totally settled with the talent they have in their room as is without someone like Hopkins joining aboard, putting a stop to this fit entirely.

But, if Houston was interested in dabbling into that veteran wide receiver market late in free agency, and they weren't looking to drop a heavy number in terms of a contract, running it back for one more go with their five-time All-Pro might not be the worst idea.

And more importantly, doing so could provide Texans fans with an extra bit of nostalgia to bank on rolling into next year as well, taking an already exciting 2026 season to another level of anticipation.