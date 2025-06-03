Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Receives Strong Take in New Re-Draft
The Houston Texans struck gold when they drafted C.J. Stroud, who has developed into one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. Not every team has had the luck of having a quarterback like Stroud.
Stroud has really been the only success story from the 2023 NFL Draft at the position. Bryce Young was the No. 1 overall pick by the Carolina Panthers. Anthony Richardson, taken by the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4, was the only other first-round pick at quarterback, and neither have lived up to their potential yet in their respective career.
That said, the 2023 Draft did have a ton of talent elsewhere with players like Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Will Anderson Jr., Dalton Kincaid and numerous other quality players being selected, all still the organization that drafted them. However, if you did it all over again, Stroud would go No. 1, and PFF agrees.
Here's what Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman wrote about Stroud going at No. 1 in a redraft. He broke down every top pick in a redraft since 2006 in the linked article.
"While Bryce Young began to show promise down the stretch in 2024, C.J. Stroud has been nothing short of fantastic through his first two NFL seasons. The 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year has earned an 82.2 PFF passing grade while leading the Texans to AFC South titles in each of his first two campaigns. Stroud’s 53 big-time throws in that span, including postseason play, are the 10th most in the NFL," Wasserman wrote.
Stroud did have a down year a season ago, but that's expected to change as many quality quarterbacks took a huge jump heading into their third season.
Selected as the 2023 AP and PFWA Offensive Rookie of the Year, Stroud led the Texans to a 9-6 record as a rookie and then a 10-7 record last season. He ended his rookie campaign with 23 touchdowns and 4,108 passing yards. That's the type of quality the Texans expect to see from their star heading into the 2025 season.
With a revamped receiving room and what should be an improved offensive line, Stroud may explode back onto the scene this season.