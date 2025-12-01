C.J. Stroud Had Strong Message Amid Texans’ Four-Game Win Streak

The Houston Texans were able to close out a big divisional win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 for what comes out to be their fourth win in a row, and elevates them two games over .500 thanks to a strong, well-rounded effort in all three phases of the game.

The Texans especially showed once again that they've turned a page with their late-game execution, piecing together another one-score victory that's shifted the tune from how they started off this season with their inability to finish and close out when they needed to most.

But thanks to a stout defensive effort on the Colts' final offensive drive, and C.J. Stroud returning to the lineup to put points on the board in every quarter for Houston, it was just enough to squeeze out a win number seven on the year.

For Stroud, the win sends a simple message: after a few times of coming up short, this team has learned to win and has all the talent on all sides of the football to keep the momentum flowing.

"You cut yourself a couple of times, you start to heal, and you start to learn how to not cut yourself anymore," Stroud said of the Texans' late-game situations postgame, via an interview with CBS Sports' Evan Washburn.

"I thought we did a great job, all glory goes to God, and I'm just grateful for this team, for or offense, defense and special teams playing together. So, man, it's a big time win for us. We're going to keep it rolling."

C.J. Stroud Loves What He Saw From Texans in Win vs. Colts

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws against Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Stroud himself had a nice day in his first game back from a three-week absence due to concussion protocol, throwing for over 270 yards on the day, completing over 65% of his passes, and keeping the Texans' offense afloat throughout.

Along with a powerful defensive week once again, limiting the Colts to their lowest scoring outing on the season thus far, the Texans were really able to take control of Indianapolis on both sides of the ball, and for Stroud, sends a major message to the rest of the league: this Houston roster is a dangerous one.

“Man, we’re super dangerous," Stroud continued postgame "We’ve lost some close games against some really good teams. If we find a way to win some close games going past Thanksgiving we’’ll be able to put ourselves in position to do whatever we want. It's a great Colts team, we're going to see them again."

"It's a grind every week, and it's hard to win in the league, but if you can get it done, man, it's a blessing."

"We're super dangerous." - CJ Stroud talking with our @EvanWashburn following a HUGE divisional win over the Colts pic.twitter.com/swRhzGREVK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 30, 2025

Time will tell if the Texans and Stroud can keep that hot hand rolling into next week against the Kansas City Chiefs. But right now, this team has presented itself as a group that no team wants to face down the stretch, their signal-caller is finding his groove, and now with a win in Indy, they have a real chance at stealing the AFC South crown after their season hopes once looked dead in the water.

