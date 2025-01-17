Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud Sends Bold Message Ahead of Chiefs Game
C.J. Stround and the Houston Texans will attempt to shock the entire NFL. Tomorrow afternoon, they are set to take on the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Beating the Chiefs in Kansas City is no easy task. In order to pull off the upset, the Texans are going to need to play a nearly perfect game.
Houston will also need Stroud to play his best. He has has some ups and downs throughout the season, but is still one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. Stroud needs to show off all of that talent in order to have a shot at beating Mahomes.
Despite being a major underdog again this week, the Texans are full of confidence. They are playing with house money and there is no pressure on them to win this game. Kansas City, on the other hand, has a lot of pressure as they chase being the first team to three-peat as champions.
That being said, Stroud has sent a bold message ahead of his team's showdown with the Chiefs.
When talking about reaching the AFC Championship Game for the first time since the team was the Houston Oilers back in 1979, Stroud sent out a strong message.
"That would be huge," Stroud said. "This team is really motivated to go up there and play some good ball against a great Kansas City team that's been in these moments forever."
It's also very clear that Stroud is enjoying this moment. Very few players have the chance to have this kind of experience during their careers.
"It's a moment you dream of," Stroud said. "You watch them growing up and dream of competing in those moments. I'm very excited and ready to roll."
It is going to be very interesting to see how the game starts off. Against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card, Houston started off very slow. They can't afford to do that this week.
To beat Kansas City, the Texans are going to need to come out swinging. They need to score early and keep the pressure on offensively. Defensively, they need to get pressure on Mahomes and force a turnover or two.
Even though Houston is a major underdog, they're talented enough to win. Hopefully, all of that talent plays to its ceiling and they can shock the world and move on to the AFC Championship Game.