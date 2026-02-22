NFL Draft Positions the Texans Will Focus on at the Combine

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine gets off and running this coming week, with over 300 prospects invited to Indianapolis for NFL personnel, media, and fans a chance to get a first-look at what the incoming class for this offseason holds, and for front offices, sort out how their board could pan out once the draft hits in April.

For the Houston Texans, they enter this year's draft with a bit more draft capital than they've been accustomed to in the past two seasons. With a first, two seconds, and two fourths among their total eight picks, it's the perfect chance for this group to reload with young talent on both sides of the ball, further pushing the needle forward for their championship aspirations heading into next season.

But among the vast array of prospects at the combine, which positions will the Texans spend the most time scouting out who could be a strong fit for their roster in less than two months? For some spots, it's obvious where Houston needs to focus, but there are also a few that have gone a bit overlooked.

Here's a batch of five positions that the Texans will pay close attention to for the week ahead in Indianapolis:

Running Back

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Texans came out of last year's draft with a quality find at their running back position in the form of fourth-round selection out of USC, Woody Marks. But as the Texans enter the offseason after being in the bottom half of the league's rushing offenses despite the emergence of their rookie runner, looking for a fresh pair of legs in the backfield makes a lot of sense.

Of course, the big fish in this year's class at running back is Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love, which Houston won't be able to land without a real aggressive trade-up scenario. But there's certainly value to capitalize on down the board on day two with others like Jadarian Price and Emmett Johnson that could be an ideal fit as well.

Either way, expect the Texans to take notice of the running back class from top to bottom during the week ahead in Indianapolis.

Tight End

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Texans' tight end room from this past season–– outside of veteran Dalton Schultz being a positive contributor in the passing game–– was lacking considerable firepower from start to finish of last season. It certainly wasn't easy patching the depth left via injury by guys like Cade Stover and Brevin Jordan, and it showed.

Therefore, in an effort to shore up that depth for next season, perhaps the Texans front office dabbles with one of their day two or three picks on the tight end position. That'd bring a nice dose of youth into the picture who would not only provide another weapon for C.J. Stroud, but perhaps more help upfront as a blocker as well.

Don't expect any heavy investments at tight end within their first two picks, but those projected to land within rounds two and three like Ohio State's Max Klare, Texas' Jack Endries, and Baylor's Michael Trigg could be ideal targets to focus on.

Interior Offensive Line

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The spot on the field the Texans might be keying in on the most during the combine sits on the interior of their offensive line; an area of their offense that not only faces a chance at some turnover via free agency, but also could use work as is this offseason.

A standout left guard acquisition could allow Tytus Howard to shift over to right tackle, where he initially started the 2025 season and played extremely well. Houston's starting center could also use a tweak following some nightmarish snap situations in this year's playoffs. If Ed Ingram departs in free agency, right guard becomes a glaring need.

Therefore, expect the Texans to not only be diving deep into this year's interior offensive line class, but it could be where they end up spending one of their top two picks. Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane might be the best guard in the class, fits Houston's requirements as a full-time starter on the left side, and would make for an awesome addition upfront if on the board at 28.

Defensive Tackle

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks (88) celebrates recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Houston could be in search of reinforcements within their defensive interior during this year's draft, especially depending on how free agency transpires with two notable names of their defensive line— Sheldon Rankins and Tim Settle Jr.— hitting the open market, while Mario Edwards could be a cap casualty in the coming weeks.

The Texans could also serve to get a bit younger on their defensive interior. Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter were the most dominant duo off the edge in the NFL last year, but with a young, powerful force on the interior to pair with them, this terrifying front seven becomes even better.

There's also a good chunk of talented interior defensive line prospects at the bottom half of the first round that Houston could invest in. Keep an eye on Ohio State's Kayden McDonald, Texas Tech's Lee Hunter, or Georgia's Christen Miller, who would fit that mold.

Safety

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Texans' secondary was elite as it was this past season, and even has a case for the NFL's best with their cornerback duo of Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter, while Calen Bullock and Jalen Pitre have been versatile fits in the back-end to combine for a dominant collective.

But for as good as their secondary was last season, the other safety spot opposite Bullock was a revolving door all season. C.J. Gardner-Johnson would be released after three starts, M.J. Stewart and rookie Jaylen Reed saw lengthy injuries, and even practice squad elevations like Myles Bryant started to get more reps at the end of the season as that depth got depleted.

That makes safety, while not a priority, a position to take diligent notes for as the Texans front office. Ohio State's Caleb Downs definitely won't be on the board by 28, and it'd be a hard task for Houston to trade up for him. But in the second round, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren of Toledo, Dillon Thieneman of Oregon, and LSU's A.J. Haulcy could be a pretty ideal fit for one of Houston's two picks.