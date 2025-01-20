Texans' C.J. Stroud Makes Feelings on Star WR Abundantly Clear
The Houston Texans entered the 2024 NFL season with lofty expectations thanks much in part to the fact that they landed wide receiver Stefon Diggs last spring.
However, Diggs played just eight games this year before tearing his ACL, and now, the star pass-catcher is preparing to hit free agency.
The general feeling is that the Texans will ultimately let Diggs walk, especially after his injury.
However, quarterback C.J. Stroud is making it very clear that he would like Diggs to return for 2025.
"That's my boy. I would love to have Stef back," Stroud told reporters. " ... Me and him were starting to build a rapport."
Stroud elaborated for quite a while on how much he likes Diggs and how much he would like to have him back in Houston next season, but the Texans' salary cap situation may make that difficult.
Houston is projected to have around $11 million in cap space heading into free agency, and with other holes to plug, Diggs may ultimately prove to be out of the Texans' price range.
Plus, Houston would be taking a risk if it re-signed Diggs, as he is 31 years old and coming off of a major injury.
During his time on the field in 2024, Diggs caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns while serving in a receiving corps that also included Nico Collins and Tank Dell.
The University of Maryland product made four straight Pro Bowl appearances with the Buffalo Bills between 2020 and 2023. This also marked the first time that Diggs did not post a 1,000-yard campaign since 2017.