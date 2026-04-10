Former Texans DE is Perfect Reunion Target in Free Agency

While the bulk of the Houston Texans' free agency action has come to a halt until the draft passes later this month, there still remains a few players on the market who could be worth a look as a late addition headed into the 2026 campaign.

Some of those free agents still up for grabs also happen to have a past history with the Texans, and one of those names in particular could stick out as an ideal player to keep an eye on as a late acquisition to help bolster their defensive side of the ball even further.

That player happens to be the Texans' former number-one pick back in 2014, Jadeveon Clowney, who's slated to enter his 13th season pro in 2026, and could be worth Houston checking in as a veteran addition to their defensive line.

Could Jadeveon Clowney Reunite With Houston?

Clowney, who now enters what will be his age-34 season, isn't quite the Pro Bowl talent he was when he first joined the Texans in 2014, so expectation should be tempered for what he would bring to the table in any fit with Houston.

The former top pick has bounced around to a few different locations across recent years, playing for four different teams in four seasons, most recently with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025.

But it was also in those reps that Clowney still proved to have a little bit of juice left in the tank. In just 13 games and six starts, he put together a strong 8.5 sacks, 41 combined tackles, and four passes defended as an impactful piece on what was an overall lacking defensive front in Dallas throughout the year.

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Clowney clearly has a lot left in store to offer to an NFL team. Even he himself feels the same way, as KPRC2's Aaron Wilson caught up with the former Texans' top pick earlier in the offseason, discussing where he stands in his playing career having over a decade of service in the league.

“For sure, man. They know I’m available," Clowney said. "I walk in every year and play well on every scheme and every team I’ve been on. I want to continue to do that going into year 13. Showing people wrong and proving that I can still play at a high level. It don’t matter where I end up, where I play at, just know I’m coming to show you again and prove people wrong again.”

But in any fit with the Texans, that situation looks much different for him from what he just had in Dallas.

How Clowney's Role Adjusts With the Texans

Headlined with the best edge-rushing duo in the NFL with Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, Clowney would be slotted in as more of a rotational pass rusher behind both that might not have the same snap count as he did in Dallas, but make for a potent three-man tandem to get pressure on the quarterback.

So far this offseason, the Texans are already without two of their pass rushers from last year's roster in Derek Barnett and Denico Autry without having any immediate replacements in line to fill that depth out.

Anderson and Hunter are all-world-level talents, but having the right depth behind them is vital as well. And as of now, it's still a minor need for the Texans to address before next year kicks off.

The draft sitting at the end of the month could offer a perfect opportunity to check that box off. Yet, even if Houston opts to add even more of that firepower early in the draft, it still might not count of Clowney as a late addition on short-term deal to gun for a Super Bowl victory in the back nine of his playing career.

Better yet, he can strive for that long-aspired goal of a Lombardi back where it all started in H-Town, making the potential fit even more intriguing keep an eye on as the offseason moves forward.