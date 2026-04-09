Two Offensive Linemen Rising on Texans' Draft Board

The Houston Texans have remained committed to their work throughout the offseason in getting their offensive line bolstered from where it stood last year by signing multiple free agents and retaining a couple of their own names hitting the market like Ed Ingram and Trent Brown.

However, it seems like that work in the trenches might only continue as the Texans hit the draft. And according to ESPN draft insider Justin Reid, there are a couple of names in the first two days of the board that are deemed "possibilities" to watch for Houston: Max Iheanachor and Keylan Rutledge.

"Despite their offensive line overhaul this offseason, the Texans are expected to continue their aggressiveness in building that position group in the draft. Tackle Max Iheanachor (Arizona State) and guard Keylan Rutledge (Georgia Tech) are names to circle as possibilities on Day 1 and Day 2," Reid wrote.

Texans Targeting Iheanachor & Rutledge?

Of course, a lot can change between now and when the Texans are on the clock at the end of the month. There's even a good chance that Nick Caserio and the front office will opt to move back a few slots in the first round, or out of the first 32 picks altogether, based on their recent history.

But if Houston's still eager to keep working on their offensive line and adding young pieces, both Iheanachor and Rutledge are easy names to plug in as fits for Houston based on their draft range, and on the skillsets they bring to the table.

Iheanachor has the higher draft stock between the two, and could be swooped up by the time Houston's up at pick 28. But his standout physicals at 6-foot-6, 321 pounds and athleticism make him stand out in a mold of a big-bodied, physical tackle the Texans have previously been interested in with guys like Aireontae Ersery and Trent Brown.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (OL29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

He's a bit on the raw side technically, having only played organized football for a few years, but with the upside he has in store, it's a chance that Houston can take, while also giving him a year to develop in the background in 2026 as their long-term right tackle behind Braden Smith.

As for Rutledge, he's pinned as more of an ideal day two pick. But for a Texans team that has three dart throws between rounds two and three, he's an easy plug-in for one of those if he falls to an ideal range.

Where the 6-foot-4 guard stands out is in both his athleticism and experience. NFL.com graded him with the best athleticism score amongst guards at the combine (93), has started four years at right guard between both Middle Tennessee St. and Georgia Tech, and could be another developmental option to fill in at either spot on the interior.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Odds are, the Texans would like him to have the flexibility to shift over to left guard for a chance to compete with Wyatt Teller as opposed to being stuck behind Ed Ingram, who's more than likely set to be a starter as opposed to Houston's veteran free agent signing.

But if Rutledge proves to have that positional versatility, and he lands within the Texans' lap for one of their day-two selections, he adds up well as a potential fit in H-Town to help further refine their protection headed into 2026.

Both names will be worth keeping watch of for the Texans as the 2026 NFL Draft draws near, spanning from April 23rd to April 25th in Pittsburgh, PA.