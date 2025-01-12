Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Made Shocking Franchise History
C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans took care of business during their AFC Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. After entering the game as the underdog, the Texans looked anything but in their 32-12 win.
Entering the game, Stroud was embracing the underdog role. He and his team simply used it as extra motivation.
Throughout the course of the game, Stroud ended up completing 22 of his 33 pass attempts for 282 yards, a touchdown, and an interceptions. He also picked up 42 yards on the ground.
With the win, Stroud actually ended up making some shocking franchise history.
Already, Stroud has become the winningest playoff quarterback in team history. He is the first to win multiple playoff games, which shows just how rare success has been for the Texans.
While the offense played well, the defense was truly the story of the game.
Justin Herbert had a rough go of it. He was constantly facing pressure and he could not stop turning the football over.
He ended up completing just 14 of his 32 passes for 242 yards, a touchdown, and four interceptions. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown.
If the Houston defense keeps playing the way it did against the Chargers, they're going to be tough to beat. Stroud and the offense could clean some things up and start much faster next time out than they did in the Wild Card, but there are very positive signs for the Texans.
Clearly, they're confident that they can beat any team. Los Angeles was not the best team in the AFC, but they were a quality team that Houston completely shut down.
Regardless of who their next opponent ends up being, the Texans will not be taken lightly again. They're for real and they're looking to make a surprising playoff run.