Houston Texans Connected to High-Impact Detroit Lions Free Agent
DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans made an impressive run despite facing a lot of adversity during the 2024 NFL season. They won the AFC South division title and pulled off an upset in the Wild Card round of the playoffs over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Unfortunately, they ran into the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. That ended their season.
Heading into the offseason, the Texans will look to make some moves and take the next step. They are not too far away from being a Super Bowl contender. A big offseason could put them in a great position.
One area that Houston will need to focus on is building a better offensive line in front of star quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Looking ahead to NFL free agency, the Texans have already been linked to a very intriguing name.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports has revealed one free agent that he wants to see Houston prioritize during the offseason. He thinks that Detroit Lions offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler would be a perfect fit.
"The performance of the Texans offensive line in 2024 is a reason why Bobby Slowik is no longer employed, and why C.J. Stroud had a bit of a second-year slump," Dajani wrote. "Adding a veteran Pro Bowl guard like Kevin Zeitler would be a great idea for Houston. While he's about to turn 35, Zeitler is still playing at a very high level and is a leader in the locker room."
Zeitler has been an extremely consistent offensive lineman for years in the NFL. He would be able to come in and instantly make the Texans' line better.
Leaving the Lions would be a tough decision to make. Detroit is on the cusp of winning a Super Bowl. However, Zeitler could view Houston as a new challenge to tackle.
Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds, Zeitler is an incredibly intimidating physical presence. He combines his size with great athleticism.
There are plenty of offensive line options this offseason, but Zeitler is one of the best. If Houston can sign him to a reasonable deal, he would be an excellent top priority when free agency opens up.