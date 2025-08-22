Houston Texans Connected to Trade for Minnesota Vikings Weapon
The Houston Texans have tried to rectify their backfield situation this offseason, signing Nick Chubb in free agency and selecting Woody Marks in the NFL Draft. However, questions still remain.
For one thing, Joe Mixon is dealing with a lingering foot/ankle injury that could keep him out for the start of the season. That would place the burden on the shoulders of Chubb, the injury-prone veteran who looked like a shell of himself during his final year with the Cleveland Browns.
Marks definitely has potential, but he is just a rookie, so it seems hard to imagine the Texans relying too heavily on the USC product.
As a result, some feel that Houston may pursue a running back trade before Week 1, and Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has linked the Texans to Minnesota Vikings halfback Ty Chandler.
Do the Texans really need Ty Chandler?
"There was a time, not long ago, when Chandler was considered the electric change-of-pace man in Minnesota's backfield, scampering for more than 450 yards as a second-year reserve while helping succeed Dalvin Cook," Benjamin wrote. "He saw a big dip in playing time after Aaron Jones' arrival in 2024, however, and now he's on the roster bubble thanks to Jordan Mason's entry and Zavier Scott's strong summer. His breakaway upside could have value elsewhere."
Of course, the question is whether or not Chandler would actually move the needle for Houston much, if at all. He rushed for just 182 yards on 3.3 yards per carry last season, and at this point, he may not even be much of an upgrade over Dameon Pierce.
Yes, Chandler showed promise two years ago, logging 4.5 yards per attempt while also catching 21 passes for 159 yards behind Alexander Mattison, but he obviously fell off a cliff in 2024.
The Texans probably shouldn't even trade a late Day 3 pick for Chandler and may be better off waiting to see if he gets cut if they really want to add him.