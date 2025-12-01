Texans Announce Good News on Injured S Jaylen Reed

It looks like Houston Texans sixth-round rookie safety Jaylen Reed might've avoided a season-ending injury after going down in Week 13's matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, he doesn't believe that Reed's arm injury suffered in Indianapolis is season-ending, and will be a situation the team continues to monitor.

"With Jaylen Reed, we'll see how he continues to progress with the arm injury. Don't think it's season-ending, so we'll see how he progresses," Ryans said.

Jaylen Reed Might Avoid Season-Ending Injury

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans safety Jaylen Reed (23) is helped off the field following an injury during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

It's a positive development for the Texans' safety after potential had arisen of season-ending Injured Reserve being in play. According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Reed broke a metal plate in his arm from a previous surgery during his time at Penn State, and will require surgery in order to be repaired.

Reed, the Texans' starting safety next to Calen Bullock for Week 13's contest vs. Indianapolis, had begun the first seven weeks of the season in Injured Reserve due to a preseason foot injury, which would mean another designation effectively ends his season.

Ryans, though, seems to be holding out some hope for his rookie defender to get back in the fold in due time, albeit without a clear timeline for his return established just yet.

In his seven games and one start with the Texans, Reed has totaled 14 combined tackles and one fumble recovery, that being vs. the Buffalo Bills. Against the Colts, he had two assisted tackles before being taken out midway through the game.

Reed will more than likely be in line to miss some time, even if it isn't for the remainder of the season, which leaves the Texans needing to pivot once again in the back-end of their secondary that's seen multiple changes throughout the season, dating back to their release of veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson after Week 3.

Reed will pair with M.J. Stewart (quad) and Jimmie Ward (foot) in the Texans' beaten-up safety room for the time being, and will leave Houston to roll out a potential practice squad elevation like Myles Bryant and Jalen Mills for more reps at the position moving forward, or potentially moving Jalen Pitre over from his usual spot at the nickel.

Time will tell just how long Reed will be sidelined for, but an end-of-season return certainly isn't out of the cards.

