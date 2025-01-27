Texans Could Cut Bait With Disappointing Defender
The Houston Texans went on quite the spending spree last offseason, and while Stefon Diggs and Danielle Hunter represent their most notable acquisitions, they also added another big-time player who was expected to make a major impact: Denico Autry.
Autry was coming off of a terrific three-year run with the Tennessee Titans in which the defensive end accumulated 28.5 sacks throughout that period. In 2023, he racked up 50 tackles and 11.5 sacks.
Understandably, there was considerable hype for Autry, especially considering that he was joining a Texans front seven that already included Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.
However, the 34-year-old proved to be a major disappointment, logging just 13 tackles and three sacks in 10 games (he was suspended for six contests).
As a result, Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network views Autry as Houston's biggest cut candidate heading into the offseason.
"Autry played just 25% of the snaps for the team in 2024 and finished with three sacks and nine pressures," Rolfe wrote. "Those are not great numbers for someone costing nearly $11 million against the cap. Therefore, saving just under $6 million by cutting him might allow them to use that money for a better cost-to-production ratio than they are getting from Autry."
The Texans don't have a whole lot of cap room going into free agency, so it would definitely behoove them to clear some money any way they can.
Given that Autry is aging and probably declining, it would make plenty of sense for Houston to release him, especially considering that he is more of a luxury than a necessity for the Texans.