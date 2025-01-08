Houston Texans Exec Opens Up with Big Take About Justin Herbert
As the Houston Texans perpare to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday afternoon in the AFC Wild Card, an awesome quarterback matchup is coming up.
C.J Stroud facing off against Justin Herbert is going to be must-watch TV for all football fans. Both signal callers are among the NFL's most talented and should put on a show.
Herbert and the Chargers are currently favored to pull off the win by most, but Stroud and the Texans are not going to go down without a fight.
With that being said, there is a lot of mutual respect between these two teams.
Nick Caserio, the general manager for Houston, spoke out with a bold take about Herbert. He is clearly a big fan of the Los Angeles quarterback.
“He won’t win the MVP, but honestly, like you can make a cogent argument for why he should," Caserio said. "I mean you're talking about a guy who's big, who's strong, who's more athletic than people think he is, that can make plays with his legs. ... And can get the ball basically wherever he wants to go."
Those are some big words and they're especially big from an executive on an opposing team in the playoffs.
That being said, all the nice thing being said will end the second the game starts. Both of these teams are going to compete hard and they want to advance. Unfortunately, only one of them can do so.
It will be interesting to see if the Texans can continue overcoming the adversity that has surrounded them. They have dealt with multiple injuries to key players, but were still able to win the AFC South division title and get into the playoffs. Houston has embraced the adversity and kept finding ways to win.
Hopefully, fans will see more of the same from the Texans this week. Beating the Chargers will not be easy, but they're capable of pulling off the win and moving on.