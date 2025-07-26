Houston Texans Get Brutal Joe Mixon Injury Update
The Houston Texans' training camp is underway, but star running back Joe Mixon has not participated.
Mixon was placed on the non-football injury list at the start of training camp and is now expected to be out for an extended period of time with a frustrating foot injury.
This is disappointing news, as Mixon is coming off a great season, where he rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also hauled in 36 receptions for 309 yards and a touchdown.
Mixon had a major impact in his first season with the Texans. If he misses the start of the season, Houston will rely on free agent signing Nick Chubb to take over the backfield.
Chubb was one of the best running backs in the NFL just a few seasons ago, but injuries have slowed his production. In his return from injury in the 2024 season, Chubb rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns on 102 rushing attempts. He also had five receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.
The Texans retooled their offense this offseason, adding Chubb, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, and Christian Kirk around Mixon and Nico Collins. This gives quarterback C.J. Stroud a plethora of weapons under new offensive coordinator Nick Caley.
With Mixon's injury, the Texans may lean on Chubb more early in the season and hope to get their Pro Bowl running back on the field soon.
