Texans' Will Anderson Could Be Headed Toward Massive Extension

The Houston Texans are seemingly expected to hammer out a big-time extension for their star pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. once the season comes to close.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, a contract extension for Anderson is set to be a priority for the Texans after a career season of being the centerpiece of their elite defensive unit.

"The Houston Texans’ defense might be the best in football right now, and a lot of that is thanks to Will Anderson Jr. Expect Houston and the third-year edge rusher to get right to a contract extension once the season wraps."

Texans' Will Anderson Trending Towards Extension This Offseason

Anderson, in what's now his third year with the Texans, has emerged as a lethal tandem upfront with Danielle Hunter to help Houston put together one of the best pass rushes in the NFL, along with one of the best collective units entirely.

His impact has been immense, both in bringing pressure to the quarterback, along with being one of the best run-stoppers in the league.

During his 11 games on the season so far, Anderson has posted 36 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles, and currently third in Defensive Player of the Year odds (+1000), according to DraftKings.

It only makes sense that the Texans are eager to ink their former top-three pick and young superstar talent on the defensive end when given the chance, which rolls around come this offseason.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates with teammates after sacking Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Anderson is on the third year of his rookie deal worth $9.6 million annually, and will be on that contract for the 2026 season, as well as 2027 if the Texans decide to accept his fifth-year option. But 2028 is where the bill comes due, and Houston appears ready and willing to dig deep into the pockets.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer concurred with the Texans' urgency to get a deal done for Anderson, comparing the situation to how Houston approached the deal of their star cornerback Derek Stingley this past offseason.

"[Will Anderson Jr. will] be worth every penny the Texans pay on the megadeal he will have coming. And if Houston is as aggressive as it was in signing All-Pro corner Derek Stingley Jr., who got his monster second contract as he became eligible for one after his third season, it’ll happen this offseason... I’m having a hard time seeing why Houston wouldn’t extend him now, which is as much about who Anderson is as a person as it is about him as an incredible football player."

Along with the extension due for Anderson, one will also be due for quarterback C.J. Stroud; selected in the same draft class as the Texans' star defender just one slot ahead of him, and could be in line for an even heftier contract his way, considering how high the quarterback market has risen in recent years.

So between the deals to come for Anderson and Stroud, paired with the already-extended Stingley, Hunter, and Nico Collins, the Texans are bound to be footing the bill for this core in a big way in due time, and will have some notable expectations to perform in the process.

But since building this new foundation, the Houston front office has the track record to pay their talent when the time comes, which appears to be exactly what's in play for their young cornerstones for the 2026 offseason.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!