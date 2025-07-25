Texans WR Named Biggest Trade Candidate in Training Camp
Heading into the 2025 NFL season and training camps now getting underway, there's bound to be a few tough roster decisions set to ensue in the coming weeks before Week One, as rosters will inevitably be slimmed down from 90 to 53 names, several eye-catching players will likely find themselves out the door via trade or release.
For the Houston Texans, they're far from excluded. This offseason was one where a few talented names were added around the edges on both sides of the roster, but with those additions, eventually come subtractions set to take place before this year gets rolling.
And when taking a step back to look at a single player most likely to get shipped out of Houston in a trade leading up to next regular season, there could be one key name in the mix that Texans fans should have circled.
Among Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker's top 15 trade candidates within NFL training camps this year, Texans' wide receiver John Metchie III leads the pack for Houston as the top name to be dealt–– largely due to the competition surrounding him at the position, and could be the best move for both the Texans and the young wideout.
"Houston’s offense declined in 2024, finishing 19th in overall EPA per play and only 21st in passing EPA per play. While the team’s receivers weren’t a culprit, the team has a fresh crop at the position, which could leave Metchie without a designated spot. Since being picked in the second round in 2022, Metchie has failed to reach even a 60.5 PFF receiving grade in a full year. Across the past two seasons, the Alabama product sits in just the 26th percentile in yards per route run (1.02) and has hauled in only 49 catches for 519 yards."
"After losing Stefon Diggs and with Tank Dell suffering a serious knee injury late last season, the Texans acquired Christian Kirk via trade and drafted Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Considering that Nico Collins will also return, that likely positions Metchie behind all of those options, if not also newcomers Justin Watson and Braxton Berrios. Still only 25, Metchie would likely garner interest from around the league."
Not only for the sake of his role being swallowed up in this Texans receiving corps, but also due to the value Metchie holds, he could have a team on the market interested in coveting his services. Just turning 25 years old and less than three years of being on the field, a receiver-needy team could see the Alabama product with some upside worth taking a dart-throw on once roster begin to get filed down leading up to the season.
It's far from certain the Texans will pull the trigger on their young wide receiver just two years onboard, but after such a busy offseason at the position, moving Metchie out of the picture could certainly be in the cards.
