Houston Texans Have Just Two Playoff Opponent Scenarios
The Houston Texans are heading into their Week 18 matchup against the Tennessee Titans already locked into a playoff spot. However, their Wild Card opponent has still not been decided.
C.J. Stroud and company have limped through the 2024 season, but they have done enough to get in. Now, they will need to take their play to the next level if they want to win in the playoffs.
With that being said, who could the Texans end up playing in the first round of the postseason? There are only two potential opponents that they could end up facing.
Both the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers are still potential opponents for Houston.
If the Chargers were to win today, they would win the No. 5 seed and would come to Houston to matchup with the Texans. However, if Los Angeles loses, the Steelers would be the opponent.
There is a chance that Houston could win either of those two teams. Both teams have a lot of talent, but the Texans match up well with them. If they can overcome the injuries, Houston could be a tough team to beat.
As for the Chargers and Pittsburgh, the team that ends up with the No. 6 seed will have to hit the road for a very tough matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Those are the only two teams that the Texans could face in the Wild Card.
In order to make a playoff run, Houston will need Stroud to take his game up a notch. He has not played up to the expectations he came into the season with after his big-time rookie year. However, he is more than capable of playing better and powering his team in the playoffs.
Hopefully, Houston can rise to the challenge and make some noise in the playoffs.