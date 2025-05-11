Texans Rookie Earns Dazzling NFL Comparison That Will Have Fans Salivating
The Houston Texans definitely had a strong NFL Draft, especially early on when they landed a couple of Iowa State wide receivers to bolster an area in significant need of improvement.
The Texans nabbed Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, respectively, in the second and third rounds of the draft, and while Higgins is the more physically imposing prospect, some actually feel that Noel may end up being the better of the two pass-catchers on the professional level.
Noel is projected to be a slot receiver, with both Nico Collins and Higgins likely playing on the outside next season. So, who does the 5-foot-11 speedster bring to mind for NFL analyst Steve Palazzolo? None other than Los Angeles Chargers star Ladd McConkey.
McConkey enjoyed a brilliant rookie campaign in 2024, hauling in 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns while posting a 73.2 percent catch rate. While he is primarily known as a slot guy, McConkey displayed incredible versatility in Year 1.
Can Noel ultimately develop into a similar type of player? One can only hope, as Houston is in dire need of receiver help after losing Stefon Diggs to free agency and with Tank Dell slated to miss the 2025 season while recovering from a knee injury.
Noel spent four years at Iowa State, with his most productive campaign coming last season when he caught 80 passes for 1,194 yards and eight scores, establishing himself as one of the most explosive weapons on the country.
We'll see if the 22-year-old can make a similar impact with the Texans next fall.
