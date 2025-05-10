ESPN Analyst Dishes Massive Prediction for Texans Rookie WR
The Houston Texans' first pickup in this year's draft with Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins, has managed to collect some notable attention in just his first few weeks being in the fold.
The 34th-overall selection in the second round of April's draft, Higgins comes into the mix for Houston with a chance to make a strong impact right off the bat for a Houston offense coveting receiver talent outside of Nico Collins. And with a strong frame paired alongside high-end ball skills, he makes for an awesome fit as another pass-catcher within C.J. Stroud's arsenal.
But exactly how high could Higgins' ceiling in the NFL go?
In the eyes of one ESPN analyst, the newest Texans receiver could be on the verge of being one of the best early contributors at his position within the entire class.
ESPN's Seth Walder gave out a wildly bold prediction for how Higgins could develop within his first few years in the league, projecting the Iowa State product to post over 1,200 yards in the next three seasons.
"Texans receiver Jayden Higgins will record at least one 1,200-plus yard season in his first three years in the league," Walder wrote. "It's a bit of a gut feel pick, but the second-rounder can play at multiple spots and be a catch score All-Star. He's in a good situation with the Texans."
As Higgins joins Houston's offense with a stage set for a prominent role off-rip, it could lead to him gaining some quick traction and chemistry as one of Stroud's top targets.
Tons of target volume will need to be recovered from last season as a result of Stefon Diggs' departure and Tank Dell's injury, clearing the way for a big rookie season from Higgins. And if he gets off to a hot start in year one, maybe being a 1,200-yard receiver in due time might not be out of the question.
Keep an eye on Higgins being a potential catalyst in the Texans' offensive improvement from last year heading into next season, and perhaps for the foreseeable future.
