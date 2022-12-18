Texans Nearly Stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, Fall in Overtime Heartbreaker

The Houston Texans nearly did the impossible for the second straight week on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Houston Texans proved that expectations, records and odds matter little after nearly pulling off the upset of the season against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

But heading into Sunday at NRG Stadium, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs seemed to be a different animal to hang with behind some well-traveled fans. Turns out the near-impossible can happen two weeks in a row, as the Texans took the Chiefs to overtime but fell 30-24 after a game-winning touchdown run from running back Jerick McKinnon came one play after Texans quarterback Davis Mills fumbled on Houston's first possession of the extra session.

The Texans battled through a near-perfect statistical performance from Mahomes, who went 36 of 41 passing for 336 yards and two touchdowns along with five rushes for 33 yards and another score.

Mills, who has been spelled by backup dual-threat quarterback Jeff Driskel, showed he's got some wheels too, as he scrambled for a 17-yard touchdown to give Houston a 14-7 lead in the second quarter to answer Mahomes' scoring response.

The Texans led 14-13 heading into halftime, and it wasn't until a chip-shot field goal following a goal-line stop by Houston that the Chiefs finally snagged their first lead of the game six minutes into the third quarter.

The rest of the second half featured impressive responses by both sides. Texans tight end Jordan Akins gave Houston the lead back after a 12-yard score before Mahomes showed off some mobility of his own on a five-yard touchdown to retake a 24-21 lead.

It was Mahomes' legs that seemed to have killed the Texans again on the potential-game-winning drive after he set the Chiefs up

But Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who missed an extra point earlier in the game, sailed a 51-yarder toward the right sideline, as the game went to overtime.

The Texans' chances at a massive upset and just their second win of the season were still alive. But Mills' game-sealing fumble proved to be a bit of a microcosm of the Texans' season in the heartbreaking loss.

