Houston Texans Linked to High-Impact Defender
The Houston Texans saw their season come to an end at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. It was a disappointing loss, but the team put together an impressive season despite facing a lot of adversity and injury problems.
Heading into the offseason, the Texans will look to improve and come back even stronger in 2025. There are a few different areas that Houston could look to make those improvements.
DeMeco Ryans has helped form one of the most lethal defenses in the NFL. However, they could look to add even more talent on the defensive side of the ball, especially up front.
With that in mind, the Texans have been linked to a high-impact defensive tackle who could help take the defense to yet another level.
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports has connected Houston as a potential fit for Ole Miss star defender Walter Nolen.
"Houston's facelift on the defensive line continues as Walter Nolen is added to a front that added Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter in each of the past two offseasons," Edwards wrote in his new mock draft. "DeMeco Ryans comes from a San Francisco situation that annually invested in its defensive line."
Standing in at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, Nolen is an intimidating presence on the defensive line. He combines great size with elite athleticism for a defensive lineman.
During the 2024 college football season with Ole Miss, Nolen ended up recording 48 total tackles to go along with 6.5 sacks and two defended passes. While he could help defend against the run, he is also more than capable of getting to the quarterback.
That skill-set would fit perfectly into the defensive scheme that the Texans run.
Obviously, there is no guarantee that Nolen will be available when Houston is on the clock with the No. 25 overall pick. However, if he is, there is no question that the Texans would consider him.
While Houston does need to focus on adding more talent around C.J. Stroud offensively, they should still continue to stockpile defensive talent. Adding Nolen would make a lot of sense and is a scenario to watch very closely as the NFL Draft draws closer.