Texans Linked to Risky Trade for Former First-Round Pick
The Houston Texans require significant help along their offensive line. As a matter of fact, that is probably their most crucial need heading into the offseason.
The problem is that the Texans don't have a whole lot of cap room, which means they will need to get creative in the coming months.
Houston could peruse the trade market for players on rookie contracts to minimize the financial impact, and that is exactly what Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine is expecting the Texans to do.
Ballentine has named New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal as a potential trade target for Houston, and if he is well aware of how much of a bust Neal has been in the Big Apple.
"Evan Neal has been a disaster for the New York Giants, but tackles can take time to develop and he is a former first-rounder," Ballentine wrote in his assessment.
The Giants selected Neal with the seventh overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Needless to say, it has not worked out for New York, as Neal has not only underperformed, but he has dealt with a plethora of injury issues.
After starting 13 games during his rookie campaign, the 24-year-old has started a combined 14 games over the last couple of seasons.
In the seven contests he played in 2024, Neal registered a pass-blocking grade of 49.6 over at Pro Football Focus, which is scary considering C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times this past season.
The Texans need to protect Stroud, and swinging a deal for Neal may not be the answer. Just because Neal was a first-round pick does not mean he will ever truly figure it out.