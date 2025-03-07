Texans Daily

Houston Texans Make Shocking Roster Cut Ahead of NFL Free Agency

The team has cut one of its starting offensive linemen.

Gavin Dorsey

Dec 15, 2024; Houston Texans guard Shaq Mason (69) runs onto the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
With free agency looming, NFL teams are looking for a way out of contracts that they don't want on their books next season. When teams have been unable to find trades, they've released talented players outright.

After acquiring wide receiver Christian Kirk on Thursday, who was previously expected to be cut by the Jaguars, the Houston Texans are now on the other end of a veteran cut. Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported Friday that Houston informed starting guard Shaq Mason that he would be released.

Mason has started in 32 games for Houston over the last two seasons, including 15 in 2024. The 31-year-old spent his first seven years in New England before stopping in Tampa Bay for a year.

The 10-year veteran was entering the final year of a three-year, $36 million deal. He was set to count $14.6 million against the cap in 2025.

C.J. Stroud was the second-most sacked quarterback in the league last season, getting taken down 52 times. Only Caleb Williams (68) was sacked more.

This especially became an issue in the playoffs. In the Divisional Round against the Chiefs, Stroud was sacked eight times for 58 yards.

As the Texans try to rebuild their offensive line, they'll have some of the smallest cap space in the NFL. Prior to Mason's release, Houston had the fifth-least salary room and was just $5.5 million under the cap. Cutting their starting right guard likely will not be the last major move Houston makes this week.

