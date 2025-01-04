Texans' Most Terrifying Playoff Matchup Revealed
The Houston Texans were supposed to be one of the top teams in football heading into this season, and on paper, they certainly looked like they would be.
Instead, the Texans have actually been one of the NFL's biggest disappointments.
Of course, Houston is going to the playoffs regardless as it has captured the AFC South title. However, that isn't exactly a major accomplishment given the ineptitude of the division.
As a result, the Texans could potentially represent Wild Card Round fodder, especially if they end up with the wrong matchup.
Alex House of ClutchPoints feels that the Pittsburgh Steelers would represent a rather nightmarish draw for Houston in the opening round.
"While the Kansas City Chiefs were able to stifle TJ Watt on Christmas Day, I do not foresee the Texans having the same type of success against the Defensive Player of the Year contender (also won in 2021)," House wrote. "They stack a bottom-tier offensive line and are even more vulnerable without veteran Shaq Mason. Stroud and Mixon are desperate to solve the riddle that is the Houston offense, and Watt can be a Rubik's Cube in the trenches when at his peak form."
Part of the reason Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has struggled so much this season is because of a lack of protection.
The second-year signal-caller has been sacked 52 times in 2024. By contrast, Stroud was sacked on just 38 occasions last season.
And let's be honest: Watt is one of the most terrifying pass rushers in the business.
The 30-year-old—who was just voted to his seventh straight Pro Bowl—has rattled off 61 tackles, 11.5 sacks and six forced fumbles this year. He has led the NFL in sacks three times, topping out at 22.5 (which tied Michael Strahan's single-season record) back in 2021.
All of that being said, the Steelers have lost three games in a row heading into their season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, so perhaps they aren't so scary after all.