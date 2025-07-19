Houston Texans Receive Frustrating Roster Outlook From PFF
The Houston Texans are expected to be one of the best teams in the NFL this season.
However, you wouldn't know that if you look at the number of top-50 players that they have on their roster per Pro Football Focus. PFF is a leading football media and analytics company. They typically break down players and position groups, especially in the offseason.
That said, two of their analysts, Dalton Wasserman and Trevor Sikkema, looked at and ranked the top-50 players in the league, and only one Houston Texans player was named. That player was Nico Collins, who came in at No. 37. Collins was right below Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb and right after Packers' Xavier McKinney.
Here's what they had to say on the Texans' star.
"Collins has emerged as a sure-fire, no-doubt-about-it WR1 and one of the league’s most reliable targets. Over the past two seasons, his 95.3 receiving grade against single coverage trails only A.J. Brown. He’s also posted back-to-back elite receiving grades, with marks of 91.4 in 2023 and 92.3 in 2024," PFF wrote.
As for other Texans that could've been listed, CJ Stroud wasn't among the five quarterbacks that were dubbed top-50 players (four quarterbacks were among the top-five players), and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. missed the cut as well. One could also think that Derek Stingley Jr. would have a chance at cracking the list. However, Sauce Gardner (No. 23), Patrick Surtain (No. 27) and Trent McDuffie (No. 34) were the lone cornerbacks on the list, with Stingley Jr. being snubbed.
Collins has seen a significant amount of elite rankings over the past few weeks, often dubbed as one of the best receivers in the league. He went for 1,297 yards in 2023 and 1,006 yards last season. Much of Collins' production will rely on Stroud having a bounce-back season, which many expect him to do.
That said, hopefully, many Texans can prove themselves even more this season and appear on the list next year.