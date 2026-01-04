Texans Announce Multiple Surprising Inactives vs. Colts

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts have officially unveiled their inactives list for Week 18, the final week of the regular season, with both sides deciding to hold out a few surprising names from the action.

Here's a full look at the inactives for both the Texans and Colts heading into Week 18:

Hosuton Texans Inactives

CB Kamari Lassiter

WR Nico Collins

LB Jamal Hill

QB Graham Mertz

RB Nick Chubb

OT Trent Brown

WR Braxton Berrios

In all, Houston will be without three of their starters, two of them injured in cornerback Kamari Lassiter and offensive lineman Trent Brown, and one healthy scratch in star wide receiver Nico Collins.

Collins was reported to be held out against the Colts hours before kickoff in order to keep him healthy for the postseason run looming next week, allowing him a one-week rest after posting a third-straight 1,000-yard season in the books.

Lassiter (ankle) and Brown (knee) will miss out on this week's contest against the Colts, but should be ready to go before the Wild Card Round gets rolling next weekend. That'll leave Houston's number-one-ranked scoring defense to make a pivot in their secondary, along with their offensive line rolling out another combination from their typical five-man set.

Along with Houston's set of starters sitting out, the Texans will also be without Nick Chubb, who's been deemed a healthy scratch before kickoff, and thus, ends his 2025 regular season.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) is introduced before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

As a result, it'll leave the Texans' backfield to be held down by the duo of rookie Woody Marks and recent 53-man roster signee Jawhar Jordan for the day in Indianapolis. If Houston winds up taking control early, don't be surprised to see Marks come out of the action early, either.

Indianapolis Colts Inactives

CB Sauce Gardner

DT Eric Johnson II

S Reuben Lowery III

TE Will Mallory

S George Odum

QB Philip Rivers

A few notable names out of the fold for the Colts, as well, the biggest difference-maker being Sauce Gardner, who's season has been brought to an end due to a calf injury, and will leave this Indianapolis secondary a bit shorthanded against a Texans receiving corps that won't include Nico Collins.

Along with Gardner, Philip Rivers will also be deemed inactive, marking the unofficial end of his playing career, once again, as Riley Leonard will be the one taking starting snaps for the Colts for his first-ever NFL start.

The Texans and Colts will kickoff at 12 p.m. CT in NRG Stadium, where Houston will be searching for win number nine in a row to continue their league-best win streak heading into the postseason.

